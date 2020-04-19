Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.85. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

