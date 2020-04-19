Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

