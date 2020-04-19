Morgan Stanley Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $150.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.54.

NYSE PH opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

