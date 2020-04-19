SolGold’s (SOLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOLG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SolGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Shares of SolGold stock opened at GBX 19.90 ($0.26) on Thursday. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 million and a P/E ratio of -39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.19.

About SolGold

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

