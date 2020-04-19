Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,040

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,452.45 ($19.11).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 927.60 ($12.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,025.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,408.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £538.78 ($708.73).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

