Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $12,333.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $558,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36.

On Monday, April 6th, Natalie Sacks sold 700 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $85,525.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $80,981.40.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $12.69 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

