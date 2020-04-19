Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 890,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 85,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Aegis reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

