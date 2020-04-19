Richard Jeffs Purchases 37,100 Shares of Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) major shareholder Richard Jeffs bought 37,100 shares of Cell MedX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,985.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Richard Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Richard Jeffs bought 15,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,250.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Jeffs bought 30,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Richard Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,100.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300.00.

Shares of Cell MedX stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Cell MedX Corp has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

