Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 156 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $18,414.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50.

NYSE:IFF opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

