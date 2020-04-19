Kirk Malloy Sells 1,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 687,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

