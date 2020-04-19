Kirk Malloy Sells 1,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 687,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

