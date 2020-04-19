Document Security Systems Inc Purchases 189,080 Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc bought 189,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $15,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Document Security Systems Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Document Security Systems Inc bought 576,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Document Security Systems Inc bought 328,094 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $22,966.58.

On Friday, April 3rd, Document Security Systems Inc bought 161,250 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $11,287.50.

Shares of DSS opened at $0.22 on Friday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

