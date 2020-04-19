Document Security Systems Inc Purchases 189,080 Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc bought 189,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $15,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Document Security Systems Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Document Security Systems Inc bought 576,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Document Security Systems Inc bought 328,094 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $22,966.58.
  • On Friday, April 3rd, Document Security Systems Inc bought 161,250 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $11,287.50.

Shares of DSS opened at $0.22 on Friday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SolGold’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
SolGold’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Travis Perkins PT Lowered to GBX 1,040
Travis Perkins PT Lowered to GBX 1,040
Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock
Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc Stock
Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc Stock
Richard Jeffs Purchases 37,100 Shares of Cell MedX Corp Stock
Richard Jeffs Purchases 37,100 Shares of Cell MedX Corp Stock
Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 156 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Stock
Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 156 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report