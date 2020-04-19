Richard T. Spurzem Purchases 1,313 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $20,955.48. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,447,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

