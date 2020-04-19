Robert Martin Buys 628,772 Shares of Bulletin Resources Ltd (ASX:BNR) Stock

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Bulletin Resources Ltd (ASX:BNR) insider Robert Martin bought 628,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,120.70 ($14,270.00).

Bulletin Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

About Bulletin Resources

Bulletin Resources Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

