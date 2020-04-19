Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 2,795 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,246,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,633,551.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,019.82.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.58.

On Friday, April 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,056 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,726.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,565.88.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,687.56.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,605.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,251.48.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,259 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,131.33.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,518 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,356.18.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781.08.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Tiptree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tiptree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

