Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

