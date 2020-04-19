Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Security Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 16,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,372.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,086 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $31,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,066 shares of company stock valued at $271,037. 38.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

