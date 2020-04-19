47,600 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Lithium Americas Corp has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 835.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

