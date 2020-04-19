Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000.

AIRI stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Air Industries Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $104,111.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

