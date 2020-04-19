Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of U.S. Global Investors worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $1.24 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 97.61%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

