Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curo Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CURO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.13. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

