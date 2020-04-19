Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FTS International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTS International by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $0.21 on Friday. FTS International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

