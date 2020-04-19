Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 491.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kopin had a negative net margin of 99.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.