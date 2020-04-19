Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 12,900 Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Profound Medicl as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $11,082,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

PROF stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

