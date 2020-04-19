Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 158,900 Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

SolGold's "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Travis Perkins PT Lowered to GBX 1,040
Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock
Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc Stock
Richard Jeffs Purchases 37,100 Shares of Cell MedX Corp Stock
Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 156 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Stock
