Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 158,900 Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

