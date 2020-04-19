La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 75,003 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 81,475 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 2,506,224 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,529,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

