Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.62 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

