Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $133,000 Position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

