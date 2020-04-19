Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 841.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 769,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,391 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zion Oil & Gas were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zion Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 608,917 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.