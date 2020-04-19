Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $129,000 Position in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fuling Global were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FORK opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Fuling Global Inc has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

