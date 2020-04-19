Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 370.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Celsion worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Celsion Co. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 111.49% and a negative net margin of 3,370.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

