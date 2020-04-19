NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.76 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

