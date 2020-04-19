Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Biocept Inc has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Biocept had a negative net margin of 455.14% and a negative return on equity of 218.69%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

