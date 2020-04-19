Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Vertex Energy worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Vertex Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTNR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

