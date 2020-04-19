Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $134,000 Stake in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 1,080.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

PMTS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. CPI Card Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CPI Card Group Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Peters acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

