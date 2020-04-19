Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Milestone Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

