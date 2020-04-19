Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 7,600 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

ETTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ETTX stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

