Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQB. ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aquabounty Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Frank purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aquabounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

