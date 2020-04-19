Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQB. ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aquabounty Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Frank purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aquabounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Milestone Scientific Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Milestone Scientific Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 7,600 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc
Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 7,600 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc
Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Aquabounty Technologies Inc
Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Aquabounty Technologies Inc
Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 52,800 Shares of SPAR Group Inc
Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 52,800 Shares of SPAR Group Inc
Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 139,550 Shares of Myomo Inc
Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 139,550 Shares of Myomo Inc
Liquidia Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Liquidia Technologies Inc Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report