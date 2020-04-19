Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 52,800 Shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGRP stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. SPAR Group Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.38.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGRP. TheStreet cut shares of SPAR Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

SPAR Group Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

