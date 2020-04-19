Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 139,550 Shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 70.49% of Myomo worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Myomo stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Myomo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

