Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liquidia Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 204,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 159,744 shares during the period. Finally, Canaan Partners VIII LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 319,488 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 79,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $389,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.