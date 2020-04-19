Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 23,200 Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI opened at $5.71 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 493.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dyadic International Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

