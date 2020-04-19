Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $9.08 on Friday. Issuer Direct Corp has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

