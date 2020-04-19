Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,717 Shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurora Mobile were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 60.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. Aurora Mobile Ltd – has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Aurora Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

