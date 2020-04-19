Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 25,521 VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of VOC Energy Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $1.93 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

