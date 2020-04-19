TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of TDH worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TDH stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. TDH Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Get TDH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TDH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.