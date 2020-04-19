UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Cass Information Systems worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 93,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASS. BidaskClub cut Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $35.45 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $461.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

