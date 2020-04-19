Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 20,592.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 668,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 612,317 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,235,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 174,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

ASTE stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

