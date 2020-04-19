UBS Group AG Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.20% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

