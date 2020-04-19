UBS Group AG Purchases 3,785 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of PZC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

