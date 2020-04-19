UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 489,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 142,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MHI opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.